Pointers Hold Off Pioneers to Take WIAC Opener in Straight Sets

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team (8-2, 1-0) extended its winning streak to six-straight with a straight-sets win over UW-Platteville (4-6, 0-1) in the conference opener on Wednesday.

Ashley Kopp (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) just missed her fifth-straight double-double racking up a game-high 14 kills and collecting nine digs. She also posted a match-high three aces.

Emma Peterson (Bloomington, Minn./Thomas Jefferson) was the only player in the match with double-figure digs at 11. Grace Michalske (Wausau, Wis./West)led all players with 28 assists.

UWSP’s defense held the Pioneers to a .024 hitting percentage for the match while the Pointers hit .241.The tone was set early as Kopp posted one of her aces as the Pointers began the match up 5-0. Kopp combined with Megan Lau (Potter, Wis./Hilbert) and Guresi Mena (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley) for four kills in a five-point run to go ahead 12-3. Kopp added four more kills included the set-ending point as UWSP cruised to a 25-15 win.\

The second set started with a 5-0 run by the Pointers, immediately matched by five-straight from UWP. Mena and Reis Derousseau (Tomah, Wis./Tomah) had kills in a pivotal 6-0 run as UWSP broke away from a 13-all tie.

Mena had a pair of kills in a 5-0 run as the Pointers pulled ahead 8-5 in the third set. Katie Albrecht (West Bend, Wis./East) capped another five-point burst with an ace for an 18-14 lead. UWSP scored the final six points of the match as UWSP finished the straight-sets win.

The Pointers will travel to La Crosse for two match in the UWL Tournament on Friday (Sept. 17). UWSP face Hamline at 5:00 p.m. before taking on Simpson at 7:00 p.m.

