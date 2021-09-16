Advertisement

Pointers Hold Off Pioneers to Take WIAC Opener in Straight Sets

By UWSP Athletics and Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team (8-2, 1-0) extended its winning streak to six-straight with a straight-sets win over UW-Platteville (4-6, 0-1) in the conference opener on Wednesday.

Ashley Kopp (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) just missed her fifth-straight double-double racking up a game-high 14 kills and collecting nine digs. She also posted a match-high three aces.

Emma Peterson (Bloomington, Minn./Thomas Jefferson) was the only player in the match with double-figure digs at 11. Grace Michalske (Wausau, Wis./West)led all players with 28 assists.

UWSP’s defense held the Pioneers to a .024 hitting percentage for the match while the Pointers hit .241.The tone was set early as Kopp posted one of her aces as the Pointers began the match up 5-0. Kopp combined with Megan Lau (Potter, Wis./Hilbert) and Guresi Mena (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley) for four kills in a five-point run to go ahead 12-3. Kopp added four more kills included the set-ending point as UWSP cruised to a 25-15 win.\

The second set started with a 5-0 run by the Pointers, immediately matched by five-straight from UWP. Mena and Reis Derousseau (Tomah, Wis./Tomah) had kills in a pivotal 6-0 run as UWSP broke away from a 13-all tie.

Mena had a pair of kills in a 5-0 run as the Pointers pulled ahead 8-5 in the third set. Katie Albrecht (West Bend, Wis./East) capped another five-point burst with an ace for an 18-14 lead. UWSP scored the final six points of the match as UWSP finished the straight-sets win.

The Pointers will travel to La Crosse for two match in the UWL Tournament on Friday (Sept. 17). UWSP face Hamline at 5:00 p.m. before taking on Simpson at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Naomi Konieczny
Abbotsford baby sitter gets prison time for neglecting children in her care
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Winter Banking on Youth Experience 9/15/2021
Winter Banking on Youth Experience 9/15/2021
High School Volley Ball 9/15/2021
UWSP Volleyball 9-15-21
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, right, slides safely into home plate to score as Milwaukee...
Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers
New Bucks TV play-by-play broadcaster Lisa Byington.
Lisa Byington hired as Bucks TV play-by-play broadcaster