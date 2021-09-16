Advertisement

Man shot during armed robbery at upscale restaurant

By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Gunfire rang out Wednesday night at a restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It was an armed robbery that ended with a man shot and injured.

Staff cleaned blood and glass off a sidewalk on Thursday morning in front of Philippe, an upscale establishment on East 60th Street and Madison Avenue, after a diner was robbed and another was shot around 10 p.m. the night before.

Police say two suspects approached two different outdoor tables saying, “This is a stickup.”

One suspect flashed his weapon and stole the Rolex of a 31-year-old victim who was having dinner with his wife.

The other suspect approached a 28-year-old man who tried to stop him by knocking the gun away.

There was a struggle before the gun went off and the 28-year-old was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the victim managed to grab the weapon and toss it into the restaurant out of the suspect’s reach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Terrified patrons left their unfinished meals and fled.

Meanwhile, the suspects jumped into a dark-colored SUV driven by a third man and took off.

Investigators are using surveillance video and other evidence to try to solve the case.

Police say it’s unclear why the two restaurant patrons were targeted.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Konieczny
Abbotsford baby sitter gets prison time for neglecting children in her care
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
John Dennee resigned as Forest County Sheriff on Sept. 5.
Forest County Sheriff resigns, says ‘It’s time’
Tomahawk man killed in Ashland County crash identified

Latest News

EMDR therapy helping veterans recover from past trauma
EMDR therapy helping veterans recover from past trauma
The fires forced the evacuation of Sequoia National Park this week, and additional areas in the...
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
A health advisory from the CDC in late August reported a rapid increase in Ivermectin...
Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
Stanley Walker, a fifth-grade teacher at Amherst Middle School gives a lesson in May, 2021 to...
7 Investigates: A Need to be Heard Pt. 2
Warm, hearty meals with beef easy to make for families on the go
Warm, hearty meals with beef easy to make for families on the go