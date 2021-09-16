A local business in Wausau gives a life-changing surprise to a family after the father figure became quadriplegic after a freak accident

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As a local family walked through the front doors and down the hallway and into the decorated surprise room at Buska Retirement Solutions they had no idea their lives would be changed forever. The sheer happiness on their faces lit up the room as they found out six months of their mortgage would be paid in full.

Prior to coming, they thought they were going to do an interview to determine if they’d be selected for financial help. Jodi Nieslowski couldn’t believe what happened. She said she felt relief and excitement.

“Now other opportunities and doors that we wanted to go through are possible,” said Nieslowski.

Less than a year ago Jodi got a devastating phone call about her husband.

“I think about 9 o’clock or 10 o’clock I got a phone call from Brent’s dad saying that Brent had fallen from a tree,” said Nieslowski.

Brent Nieslowski had broken his neck and became quadriplegic, changing his life forever.

They were told by doctors, that with a spinal cord injury, they need to prepare themselves for a ‘new normal’ lifestyle. They had to do a lot of adapting since Brent finally came home after 100 days in the hospital.

They had to prepare their home, vehicle and change their job hours. All while taking care of their two toddler daughter.

Regardless of the hardships, Brent said he aspires to help others in his situation. “They can look at me and know that it’s possible to get better. And to take a bad situation and learn from it and gain purpose,” said Nieslowski.

Brent is making progress. He can now stand and take steps with his harness. Through his perseverance, he also said he hopes to teach a lesson to his daughters.

“I can be a good example to them and show them to never give up and to always push forward,” said Nieslowski.

