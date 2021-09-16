Advertisement

Jury finds Florida man guility in Stevens Point hotel shooting

Officers were called to the 300 block of Division Street N around 3:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a press release from the Stevens Point Police Department.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a person at a hotel in Stevens Point guilty on all counts.

Christhian Maradiaga-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Prosecutors said Maradiaga-Martinez shot the victim three times, including once in the face, and then strangled the victim in a hotel room at the former Comfort Suites Hotel. Prosecutors said the victim told Maradiaga-Martinez he was going to speak to Florida detectives about the defendant’s involvement in a Florida attempted murder investigation. Florida Detectives had been asking the victim who the shooter was that only the victim could answer. The 22-year-old male victim, eyewitness and the defendant had driven to Stevens Point from West Palm Beach to remodel the former Comfort Suites Hotel.

The victim survived his attack after a multiple-day hospital stay but did not testify in the trial.

Portage County District Attorney Louis J. Molepske said the jury deliberated for an hour and 20 minutes.

