Jury finds Florida man guility in Stevens Point hotel shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a person at a hotel in Stevens Point guilty on all counts.

Christhian Maradiaga-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Prosecutors said Maradiaga-Martinez shot the victim three times, including once in the face, and then strangled the victim in a hotel room at the former Comfort Suites Hotel. Prosecutors said the victim told Maradiaga-Martinez he was going to speak to Florida detectives about the defendant’s involvement in a Florida attempted murder investigation. Florida Detectives had been asking the victim who the shooter was that only the victim could answer. The 22-year-old male victim, eyewitness and the defendant had driven to Stevens Point from West Palm Beach to remodel the former Comfort Suites Hotel.

The victim survived his attack after a multiple-day hospital stay but did not testify in the trial.

Portage County District Attorney Louis J. Molepske said the jury deliberated for an hour and 20 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.