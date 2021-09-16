Advertisement

John Stender, Jr. sentenced to 3 years in prison in Colten Treu case

John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years extended supervision...
John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years extended supervision for aiding/harboring a felon, Colten Treu. Stender was a passenger in Treu's vehicle when Treu hit and killed four people, including three children, and injured another in 2018.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Colten Treu that struck and killed four people in 2018 is sentenced.

24-year-old John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision Thursday with certain conditions after pleading no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance and being found guilty in April.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recommended a nine-year sentence: four years in prison, and five years extended supervision. The maximum sentence for the felony charge that Stender was facing is 10 years, with five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. The sentencing hearing lasted nearly three and a half hours.

Treu, the driver of the vehicle, was sentenced to 54 years in prison in 2020 as well as 45 additional years of extended supervision after pleading no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of hit and run causing bodily harm and found guilty. Three children and a parent were killed and one more child was seriously hurt while they were picking up trash along County Highway P in Lake Hallie for Girl Scout Troop 3055.

Treu and Stender were huffing a can of air duster before losing control of their vehicle, crashing into the four victims. Stender told authorities that he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch. The two men then left the scene.

