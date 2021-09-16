Flordia man to be sentenced Thursday for attempted murder in Stevens Point hotel shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old man convicted of shooting a person at a hotel in Stevens Point in November 2019 is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon in Portage County.

Cristhian Maradiaga-Martinez was convicted at trial of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors said Maradiaga-Martinez shot the victim three times, including once in the face, and then strangled the victim in a hotel room at the former Comfort Suites Hotel. Prosecutors said the victim told Maradiaga-Martinez he was going to speak to Florida detectives about the defendant’s involvement in a Florida attempted murder investigation. Florida Detectives had been asking the victim who the shooter was that only the victim could answer. The then-22-year-old male victim, eyewitness and the defendant had driven to Stevens Point from West Palm Beach to remodel the former Comfort Suites Hotel.

The victim survived his attack after a multiple-day hospital stay but did not testify in the trial.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

