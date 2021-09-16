Advertisement

COVID-19 policy staying the same at DC Everest School District

District working on written policy for action should case numbers grow
Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with...
Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with learning last year and are ready to start the new year off strong.(wsaw)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Schofield, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 policy in the DC Everest School District will stay the same for now.

But the district is working on a written policy of strategies for if the case numbers rise.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, District Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore said current COVID-19 policies will remain in place in the district. But, she said they are working with the Wausau School District and the Marathon County Health Department to come up with a written mitigation strategy in case the number of cases goes up.

Right now, masks are recommended but not required for staff and 6th graders - senior students. They’re required for kindergarten through 5th graders, but parents can sign a waiver to opt out.

The district’s website says there are active coronavirus cases 0.47% of the staff and students.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB
Naomi Konieczny
Abbotsford baby sitter gets prison time for neglecting children in her care
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Marathon Ginseng Gardens harvesting ginseng
Ginseng harvesting season begins
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
A local business in Wausau gives a life-changing surprise to a family after the father figure became quadriplegic after a freak accident
Wausau family receives 6 months of mortgage payments after tragic injury
Wausau family receives 6 months of mortgage payments after tragic injury
Tomahawk Fall Ride roars back into northwoods for 40th year
Tomahawk Fall Ride roars back into northwoods for 40th year