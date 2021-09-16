COVID-19 policy staying the same at DC Everest School District

Schofield, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 policy in the DC Everest School District will stay the same for now.

But the district is working on a written policy of strategies for if the case numbers rise.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, District Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore said current COVID-19 policies will remain in place in the district. But, she said they are working with the Wausau School District and the Marathon County Health Department to come up with a written mitigation strategy in case the number of cases goes up.

Right now, masks are recommended but not required for staff and 6th graders - senior students. They’re required for kindergarten through 5th graders, but parents can sign a waiver to opt out.

The district’s website says there are active coronavirus cases 0.47% of the staff and students.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.