30 minutes or less recipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s nothing better than coming home to a hot, home-cooked meal. But sometimes life just doesn’t offer that.

The Wisconsin Beef Council visited NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share a couple of tasty dishes that can be ready to eat in 30 minutes. For additional recipes, click here.

SANTA FE BEEF & CORN CHILI:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) red kidney beans, drained

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) sweet corn, drained

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained

1 package (1-1/4 ounces) chili seasoning mix

Sauce:

3/4 cup dairy sour cream

1-1/2 teaspoons green hot pepper sauce

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if necessary Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness. Stir in beans, corn, tomato sauce, tomatoes and chili seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile combine sour cream and pepper sauce in small bowl. Serve with chili.

GREEK-STYLE BEEF & CHEESE RAVIOLI:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese ravioli

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

2 cups lightly packed fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup pitted ripe olives

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

COOKING:

Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, heat deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground beef doneness. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ravioli; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and olives; cook just until spinach is wilted. Sprinkle with cheese before serving.

