30 minutes or less recipes

Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s nothing better than coming home to a hot, home-cooked meal. But sometimes life just doesn’t offer that.
The Wisconsin Beef Council visited NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share a couple of tasty dishes that can be ready to eat in 30 minutes. For additional recipes, click here.
SANTA FE BEEF & CORN CHILI:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) red kidney beans, drained
- 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) sweet corn, drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
- 1 package (1-1/4 ounces) chili seasoning mix
Sauce:
- 3/4 cup dairy sour cream
- 1-1/2 teaspoons green hot pepper sauce
COOKING:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if necessary Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Stir in beans, corn, tomato sauce, tomatoes and chili seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile combine sour cream and pepper sauce in small bowl. Serve with chili.
GREEK-STYLE BEEF & CHEESE RAVIOLI:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese ravioli
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano
- 2 cups lightly packed fresh baby spinach
- 1/2 cup pitted ripe olives
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
COOKING:
- Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain.
- Meanwhile, heat deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground beef doneness.
- Stir in tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ravioli; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and olives; cook just until spinach is wilted. Sprinkle with cheese before serving.
