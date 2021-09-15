Advertisement

Wausau Events to host Fireworks Family Fest and 5K Sept. 24-25

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events will host a free fireworks show Friday night at the Downtown Wausau Airport. Fireworks Family Fest begins is 4-10 p.m. The airport is located at 725 Woods Pl. in Wausau.

Other events Friday night include balloon animals, crafts, and fireworks-themed activiites. Food vendors will also be at the airport. The Blue Cheese Band will play at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be at dusk. People that plan to attend should bring their own lawn chairs.

On Saturday, a 5K to benefit Claire’s Crew will begin at 9 a.m. Day-of registration is $30. The funds raised will be used to establish a scholarship in memory of Claire Hornby, a 10-year-old pediatric cancer patient who passed away in the fall of 2020

For more information or a full schedule of events, please visit www.wausauevents.org.

