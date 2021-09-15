Advertisement

Tomahawk man killed in Ashland County crash identified

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MELLEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 57-year-old Tomahawk man killed in a traffic crash Saturday near Mellen has been identified as Ricky Bartz, 57.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Preliminary investigations and witness statements determined Bartz was driving south on State Highway 13 when a northbound truck driven by David Francisco, 51, of Ripon crossed into the southbound traffic lane. Bartz took evasive maneuvers which resulted in his vehicle rolling and coming to rest on its roof in the northbound traffic lane. Bartz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartz’s passenger received minor injuries.

The crash happened south of Mellen near Cayuga in the Town of Morse. Sheriff’s Deputies, Mellen Police, DNR and GLIFWC wardens, and Mellen Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, which is conducting a full forensic reconstruction of the crash.

