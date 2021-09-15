Tomahawk Main Street Fall Ride returns for 40th anniversary

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A Northwoods tradition returns this week as the 40th running of the Tomahawk Main Street Fall Ride takes place in Tomahawk.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. According to Tomahawk Main Street President Andrea Krueger, she’s met people from California, Washington and Florida that all come back every year for the event.

“We get them from all over,” said Krueger. “They find out how cool our town is and they come back.”

The 2020 rendition of the ride was cancelled, but the return this year has already brought in early crowds.

“Last year, it was really a downer all around for all of our events,” said Tomahawk Main Street Executive Director Jennifer Turkiewicz, “so to be able to have those folks who have come here year after year come back and join us is fantastic.”

Many of the events begin Thursday, including a bonfire and pulled pork dinner put on by the Tomahawk Fire Department. Friday features the Thunder Parade. Saturday is the main day for music including event headliner “Super Tuesday” in the evening. Music, food and drinks will be available throughout the weekend.

Riders have been coming for years, some even decades, including Bob Briedenbach, who comes up from southern Wisconsin. For him, it’s about reconnecting with old friends.

“Even though time marches on, you still have some friends that are still around and you get to see some familiar places,” said Briedenbach.

The event is crucial for Tomahawk’s overall economy, but thanks to the continuing support of returning riders, it always makes for a well-attended event.

“There’s that comradery that you always have with the biking community,” said Turkiewicz. “However, Tomahawk is just a small town, steeped in tradition. It’s a great place to live, work, and play.”

For more information on the Main Street Tomahawk Fall Ride, visit here.

