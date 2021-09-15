Advertisement

Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home

By WTMJ staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WTMJ) – A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save a man’s life.

The rescue was recorded on the officer’s body camera.

Port Washington Police Officer Tony Becker was just down the street at a nearby police station when he heard an explosion Sunday evening.

When Becker arrived at the home, it was in flames, and a woman who lived there told him her husband was still inside.

“Downstairs, he’s downstairs,” she told Becker.

The officer went into the garage, which was filled with smoke, to help the man.

“John, come here, come to my voice!” Becker said. “Come up the stairs, sir. Sir, crawl, crawl. Get to the floor, get to the floor. I see you. I will grab your hand. Got me?”

“Yeah,” the man replied.

“All right, let’s go,” Becker said. “Come on.”

The man emerged moments later. Becker reached in and pulled him to safety.

The man was soon safe with his wife and neighbors, and Becker was left trying to clear his lungs of smoke as firefighters arrived.

Neighbor Barbara Patterson had been taking a nap on the other side of the wall of the condo that was on fire.

“And then all of a sudden I heard an explosion,” she said. “My Michael ran in the house and he said, ‘Barbara, Barbara, get up, come on out.’”

Once she got outside, she watched as firefighters went to work.

“I saw black smoke just billowing out of the garage,” she said.

Patterson said the explosion happened after a lit barbecue grill ignited propane tanks stored nearby, setting off multiple explosions, blowing out all the windows on the back of the condo and sending a plume of fire and smoke into the sky that singed the backyard trees.

Patterson said she thought Becker saved her neighbor’s life.

“The smoke was so thick that that alone would have been catastrophic,” she said.

Becker was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but he returned to his shift later that night.

The family of the couple who live in the home said the two are doing OK.

