Pet Project: Meet Muffin Man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Muffin Man is a 10-year-old domestic short hair cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County. He likes to cuddle and be brushed, and would do well in any home, as he likes other cats and even gets along with dogs. His adoption fees have already been taken care of.

For more information on Muffin Man visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

