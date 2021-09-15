Advertisement

Pediatrician offers help for families who have a baby with colic

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Baby is fed, clean and just woke up – but keeps crying. Why? A new survey by Perrigo reveals moms’ biggest struggles and concerns when it comes to caring for an infant with colic and or cow’s milk allergy. The study showed:

  • 33% were fearful they would not be able to afford the appropriate relief for their baby
  • 76% would have ‘paid anything’ to provide relief for their baby
  • 33% worried baby’s growth and development would be affected

According to the same survey, feeling frustrated, overwhelmed and anxious are the top emotions of moms polled and nearly a third report getting as little as 2-3 hours of sleep a night. Step one for moms is to forget the confusing information you’ve heard about colic and focus on the facts to find your solution.

Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, a nationally renowned parenting expert and board-certified pediatrician, joined NewsChannel 7 at Noon to shed light on the realities of having a baby with colic and/or CMA, as well as to offer moms everywhere some encouraging suggestions for finding the light at the end of the tunnel.

