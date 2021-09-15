Advertisement

Madison man pleads guilty to entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-area man had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Twenty-nine-year old Brandon Nelson appeared by video conference Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He faces six months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Nelson traveled from Madison with Abram Markofski, an Army National Guard member from La Crosse, to attend the rally.

A mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

The State Journal says both men have agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol, estimated at nearly $1.5 million.

