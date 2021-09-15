Advertisement

Lisa Byington hired as Bucks TV play-by-play broadcaster

New Bucks TV play-by-play broadcaster Lisa Byington.
New Bucks TV play-by-play broadcaster Lisa Byington.(Milwaukee Bucks)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks have hired Lisa Byington as their new TV play-by-play broadcaster on Bally Sports Wisconsin, after Jim Paschke retired following the end of last season. Byington makes history as the first female to ever serve as the full-time TV play-by-play voice for a major men’s professional team.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for this opportunity, and the ability to work with a first-class franchise and a championship organization like the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Byington.

“I know that I will be stepping into the role long-held by Jim Paschke, and I appreciate his passion for the team and the memorable moments his voice will always be a part of. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge his work and commitment to the franchise, and it’s my honor to be the one who takes the baton from him.”

This past March, Byington became the first female play-by-play voice to work the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as she called First Round games for CBS and Turner Sports.

She’ll join Marques Johnson and Zora Stephenson as the Bucks primary broadcast team on Bally Sports.

