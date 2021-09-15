Launch conducts conference for third year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Launch Leadership Conference took place for the third time today to help business leaders refresh their passion for their work and see the next steps to their development more clearly.

The conference was held in the auditorium of the Grand Theater from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It had four speakers scheduled to share lessoned they’d learned in their careers as well as activities to make workplaces more productive.

“We attract a whole bunch of different kinds of leaders either from for-profit or non-profit organizations, and really this day is about helping them find clarity and renew their energy and a team building activity for many of the leaders that come,” said Launch Founder Allison Liddle.

The ultimate goal of Launch is to give its attendees tools to bring back to their workplaces and make them more successful overall.

“The thing is if you can give your team a time and energy to really unlock their potential and see their greatness and think and grow and really craft those goals for themselves they feel empowered and they feel equipped to go and do amazing things within their organization,” Liddle said.

