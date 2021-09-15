Advertisement

Launch conducts conference for third year

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Launch Leadership Conference took place for the third time today to help business leaders refresh their passion for their work and see the next steps to their development more clearly.

The conference was held in the auditorium of the Grand Theater from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It had four speakers scheduled to share lessoned they’d learned in their careers as well as activities to make workplaces more productive.

“We attract a whole bunch of different kinds of leaders either from for-profit or non-profit organizations, and really this day is about helping them find clarity and renew their energy and a team building activity for many of the leaders that come,” said Launch Founder Allison Liddle.

The ultimate goal of Launch is to give its attendees tools to bring back to their workplaces and make them more successful overall.

“The thing is if you can give your team a time and energy to really unlock their potential and see their greatness and think and grow and really craft those goals for themselves they feel empowered and they feel equipped to go and do amazing things within their organization,” Liddle said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB
Amy Bergstrom shares her story on vaccines.
Kronenwetter woman shares why she decided to get vaccinated
EEOC sues Wausau-based farm for sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,400 new cases, 20 deaths, virus activity “Very High”
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather - Summer-like warmth returns
John Dennee resigned as Forest County Sheriff on Sept. 5.
Forest County Sheriff resigns, says ‘It’s time’