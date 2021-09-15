Advertisement

Judge won’t let lawmakers, hunters join Wisconsin DNR board lawsuit

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge won’t let Republican legislators and a hunting group join a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources board chairman from his post.

Fred Prehn’s term ended in May.

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Sandra Naas to replace him but Prehn says he won’t leave until the Senate confirms her. Republicans control that house and they’ve made no moves toward a vote.

Attorney General Josh Kaul has sued to remove Prehn from the board. Court records show Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied requests from Republican legislators and Kansas-based hunting group Hunter Nation to intervene in the suit. The legislators have filed an emergency motion seeking a stay of that decision while they appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB
Amy Bergstrom shares her story on vaccines.
Kronenwetter woman shares why she decided to get vaccinated
EEOC sues Wausau-based farm for sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace

Latest News

Bill McCoshen
GOP lobbyist McCoshen won’t run for Wisconsin governor
Fort McCoy
Rep. Shankland, Rep. Kind join Sen. Baldwin during Fort McCoy tour
Steven Olikara - Democrat for U.S. Senate
Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race