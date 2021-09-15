Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Forest County Sheriff after current sheriff’s resignation

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday he is seeking applicants for Forest County Sheriff.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Sheriff John Dennee’s resignation, effective Sep. 5. The new sheriff will complete a term ending on Jan. 2, 2023.

The application for an appointment can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 8.

