Advertisement

GOP lobbyist McCoshen won’t run for Wisconsin governor

Bill McCoshen
Bill McCoshen(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen says he will not seek the Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor.

McCoshen tweeted Wednesday that while he’s spent the past 15 months traveling the state and meeting with citizens, business owners and politicians to gauge their interest in his candidacy, he was encouraged by the support he received.

McCoshen said both time and money are needed to run the type of issue oriented, grassroots campaign needed to win. He says his campaign could have raised the money, but too much time was lost closing the deal on the sale of his consulting firm.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, 46, last week launched her GOP campaign to become the first female governor in state history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB
Amy Bergstrom shares her story on vaccines.
Kronenwetter woman shares why she decided to get vaccinated
EEOC sues Wausau-based farm for sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Rep. Shankland, Rep. Kind join Sen. Baldwin during Fort McCoy tour
Steven Olikara - Democrat for U.S. Senate
Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race