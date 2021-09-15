First Alert Weather - Suntabulous Wednesday Weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While temperatures were stuck in the cooler 60s for Tuesday, the return of sunshine will help to warm temperatures up throughout the day Wednesday, as warmer weather continues to push back into Wisconsin for the end of the week and into the weekend.

The breezy conditions from Tuesday will disappear temporarily Wednesday afternoon, before windy and warmer conditions return for Thursday. There will be a small chance for showers Thursday, as a cold front approaches Thursday night and especially into Friday. While there may be a few thunderstorms Thursday evening and Friday, severe weather is not anticipated at this time. We will continue to monitor the cold front for a possible First Alert Weather Day and make changes as needed.

Temperatures will jump well into the 70s for the first day of the weekend with the lower to middle 80s arriving Sunday and lasting into early next week.

Staying dry and suntabulous (WSAW)

Speaking of next week, Fall officially arrives Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. local time... with cooler weather quickly arriving for then and for the end of next week.

