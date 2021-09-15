7 Investigates: A Need to be Heard Pt. 1

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Between school board meetings about whether students and staff would be required to wear masks, political disputes about the state of the country, and strong, continuous calls for racial justice, experiencing deja vu as a new school year in a pandemic begins is understandable. The Tomorrow River School District, however, is dispelling that sense as it begins with some changes.

The changes will be most noticeable to staff but district leaders say they are meant to, ultimately, translate into better serving the staff, students, families, and community.

“We’re here for everybody, every student who lives in our district that comes to our school,” Mike Klieforth, the high school principal urged.

The school district located in Amherst fits its elementary, middle, and high schools all in one building. Peppered throughout are also murals and signs showing they embrace diversity, and respect people of all backgrounds. However, the events of the outside world enter the classrooms during the 2020-2021 school year. The district faced several age-old diversity challenges all schools experience, heightened by society’s social climate at the time.

It led the district to create an internal diversity committee amongst its staff and offer optional professional development training for staff in the areas of culturally responsive education, and equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“It’s time to look at policies and look at, you know where we’re going as a district,” Mike Ritchie, the district’s part-time administrator said.

“We are not going to take away anybody’s education or make anybody’s education less to give to somebody else,” Klieforth explained. “It is to create an equal education for all of our students and to give our staff the tools that is (sic) needed to make sure we can navigate through that the best way we can.”

