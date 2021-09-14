Advertisement

Wausau school board weighs possibility of referendum

The Wausau School Board is beginning to plan for another referendum.
The Wausau School Board is beginning to plan for another referendum.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board is beginning to plan for another referendum.

On Monday, Sept. 13, several board members toured three different schools to see what upgrades are needed. They toured Lincoln Elementary School, John Muir Middle School and Wausau West High School.

The board is looking at various needs inside the buildings including maintenance, safety, and classroom upgrades. They say these upgrades are vital improvements for student safety and education.

After one of the items failed in the November 2020 referendum, the Wausau School Board is re-evaluating what they need upgraded in another referendum.

“We’re hoping to really advance the district into modern educational age. We want to create maker spaces, we want to create some community spaces,” Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts.

Hilts said some schools have outdated equipment and tight spaces. This makes it difficult for students to learn.

For example, at Lincoln Elementary, they use the gymnasium as the cafeteria.

“We’ve got nice facilities. A little outdated, well taken care of, well maintained, but we always want to offer the best for our students,” Hilts said.

There’s also a need for ADA compliant rooms and playground equipment. Hilts said a reason the referendum didn’t pass before is because the pandemic caused a lack of communication.

“We’re excited to re-engage and I think we will be able to develop a solution that the community can really get behind,” Hilts said.

Hilts said Monday’s walk through of the schools was the first step in a potential move forward with a referendum.

“We want to engage with the board, let them see the facilities for themselves talk to our custodians, and our principals and let them assess is the need there,” Hilts said.

In December, the Wausau School Board will review survey results and request to the Board of Education a decision about a referendum.

It would then be on the ballot in the April 2022 election, if approved.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show

Latest News

Amy Bergstrom shares her story on vaccines.
Kronenwetter woman shares why she decided to get vaccinated
Cold front overnight will produce a few strong storms
First Alert Weather: Storms likely tonight into early Tuesday morning
Dr. Joseph McBride at UW Health reminds people that the vaccines are effective, despite...
UW Health doctor reminds people of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine, despite breakthrough cases
New machine enhances woodworks classes within Wausau School District
New machine enhances woodworks classes at Wausau schools