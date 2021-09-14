Wausau East hires alum Jon Winter as new baseball head coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau East has announced the hiring of Jon Winter as their new baseball head coach. Winter is a former player and coach for the Lumberjacks.

“As a former player and coach at Wausau East, I’m excited and honored to lead the baseball program that coach Steve Heinrich built over his 31 year career,” said Winter in a release. “We have a strong baseball community in Wausau and a growing youth program at East and I look forward to working with all the current and future East players and families.”

Winter also played collegiate baseball and for the Woodchucks in 1996 and 1999.

“We are excited to welcome Jon Winter into the Jacknation Family. With his outstanding background and strong connection with kids, the community and our district, we are confident Jon will uphold and build upon the excellent traditions established in East Baseball,” said Wausau East Activities Director Kurt Vanden Heuvel.

The Lumberjacks went 7-15 last season, and Winter will look to turn around a program that had its last winning season in 2008.

