Advertisement

Wausau East hires alum Jon Winter as new baseball head coach

New Wausau East baseball head coach Jon Winter.
New Wausau East baseball head coach Jon Winter.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau East has announced the hiring of Jon Winter as their new baseball head coach. Winter is a former player and coach for the Lumberjacks.

“As a former player and coach at Wausau East, I’m excited and honored to lead the baseball program that coach Steve Heinrich built over his 31 year career,” said Winter in a release. “We have a strong baseball community in Wausau and a growing youth program at East and I look forward to working with all the current and future East players and families.”

Winter also played collegiate baseball and for the Woodchucks in 1996 and 1999.

“We are excited to welcome Jon Winter into the Jacknation Family. With his outstanding background and strong connection with kids, the community and our district, we are confident Jon will uphold and build upon the excellent traditions established in East Baseball,” said Wausau East Activities Director Kurt Vanden Heuvel.

The Lumberjacks went 7-15 last season, and Winter will look to turn around a program that had its last winning season in 2008.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB
Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Packers defense non-existent in loss to Saints
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off the ball during the second half of...
Rodgers and the Packers’ offense falters against the Saints
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Packers blown out by Saints 38-3