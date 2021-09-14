Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point ranked among top Midwest public universities

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. News and World Report has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point among the best public universities in the Midwest.

“I’m especially pleased with our ranking as a good value,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. This ranking acknowledges the percentage of students who receive need-based financial aid as a percentage of grants and scholarship.

UW-Stevens Point was ranked 14th. The university was recognized for solid reputation among peer institutions, retention of first-year students and low student-to-faculty ratio.

UW-Stevens Point offers more than 100 program options at the associate, bachelor’s and graduate level.

Approximately 8,100 students attend UW-Stevens Point. To view the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

