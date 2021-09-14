Advertisement

US tribes demand emergency protection for wolves

(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Dozens of American Indian tribes are demanding the Biden administration enact emergency protections for gray wolves. Groups representing the tribes sent a letter Tuesday to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to place wolves back on the endangered species list on an emergency basis for 240 days.

The groups say the tribes consider the wolf sacred and the animal faces immediate threats in states that have enacted “anti-wolf” policies. The letter doesn’t name any states or policies, but it comes after Wisconsin hunters surpassed their kill quotas in that state’s spring season and legislators in Idaho and Montana loosened hunting rules.

