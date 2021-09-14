Stevens Point superintendent to retire at end of school year

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday night, the Stevens Point Area Public School District School board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Craig Gerlach. His term will end at the end of the 2021-22 school year, June 30, 2022.

Gerlach previously served as the superintendent of the Jefferson School District. He began his tenure with the Stevens Point School District in 2016.

According to a press release from the school district, the School Board President, Meg Erler, praised the work done by Gerlach. It read, “He has vastly changed the climate and culture of the District securing vital resources to support the educational programs and facilities through the facility and operational referenda, brought stakeholders together to create actionable and outcome-based strategic planning, and most notably has focused on implementing solutions to problems focused on preparing each student to be successful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the press release, Erler explained his retirement wasn’t a surprise to the school board sharing that Gerlach originally approached the board with this intent to retire at the end of the 2020 school year. “We are grateful he was willing to stay with us during this difficult period providing steady leadership for our community,” explained Erler.

Also during the September 13 School Board Meeting, the School Board then approved offering the position to Cory Hirsbrunner, Ed.D. to serve as superintendent beginning July 1, 2022. According to the district, Hirsbrunner has previously held the roles of superintendent, director of instruction, principal, and classroom teacher.

Cory Hirsbrunner Stevens Point School District (Stevens Point School District)

Mrs. Hirsbrunner received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, her certification in school administration from UW-Madison, and her Doctoral degree from Edgewood College in Educational Leadership.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.