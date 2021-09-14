Advertisement

Rep. AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned heads Monday night at the Met Gala in New York by wearing a politically-charged dress.

The solid white gown featured the words “Tax the Rich” scrawled in large, red letters.

Though Met Gala attendees often choose eye-popping designs for the event, Ocasio-Cortez’s message was seen as bold for a room filled with some of the wealthiest Americans.

Aurora James, who designed the dress, says a lot of thought went into it.

“The Met Gala obviously is one of the most exclusive events in the world, and we wanted to come and deliver a message,” James said. “And I think when we talk about inclusion and gaining access to closed rooms for people of color, when you finally get a seat at the table, you have to decide what the message is that you want to deliver.

“And I think for the congresswoman, I think for myself, economic equality and economic justice was sort of top of mind. And ‘Tax the Rich’ was really what we settled on.”

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t the only lawmaker who used fashion to make a statement.

Fellow Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney wore a dress with the words “Equal Rights for Women” on it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on Monday.(Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show
Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
UW-Stevens Point ranked among top Midwest public universities
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19