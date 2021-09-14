Lincoln High School Principal says knife not involved in fight between students

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln High School Principal Ronald Rasmussen is dispelling rumors that a knife was involved in a fight between students.

In a letter to parents, Rasmussen explained the fight happened around 1:30 p.m. The student involved were separated and sent to the main office. One student left during the interview process. The building then went into a ‘code red’ lockdown.

Rasmussen explained the reason for the lockdown was to assess the seriousness of the situation and protect the safety of staff and students. He said went it was discovered the student was no longer at the school campus, the lockdown was lifted.

