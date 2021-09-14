Advertisement

Lincoln High School Principal says knife not involved in fight between students

Lincoln High School sign in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Lincoln High School sign in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln High School Principal Ronald Rasmussen is dispelling rumors that a knife was involved in a fight between students.

In a letter to parents, Rasmussen explained the fight happened around 1:30 p.m. The student involved were separated and sent to the main office. One student left during the interview process. The building then went into a ‘code red’ lockdown.

Rasmussen explained the reason for the lockdown was to assess the seriousness of the situation and protect the safety of staff and students. He said went it was discovered the student was no longer at the school campus, the lockdown was lifted.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show
Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash

Latest News

Glass Nickel Pizza Donating
Glass Nickel Pizza Donating
Despite a soggy start this morning, Taco Tuesday forecast is great!
First Alert Weather: Mild & soggy for now before heat and humidity make a return
WSAW Sunrise 7 M-F wx
WSAW Sunrise 7 M-F wx
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Refugee speaks about conditions at Fort McCoy