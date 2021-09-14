Kronenwetter woman shares why she decided to get vaccinated

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - One in ten people say they want to ‘wait and see’ how the vaccine works for other people. The World Health Organization refers to this as ‘vaccine hesitancy.’ But Amy Bergstrom shared the reasoning behind her decision to get vaccinated before it’s too late.

“It’s totally understandable to be reluctant,” Amy said. She’s a wife and a mother to three kids. But it wasn’t until her oldest daughter Kayleigh said something for her to change her mind.

“Back in 2014, her dad died from influenza,” Amy said she’d never had the flu shot during that time.

“I thought that if there’s any possibility of preventing me from getting the flu, then I was going to do that because I didn’t want to leave her orphaned.”

Which was something that stuck with her ever since.

“To see your child who was just in high school, watch her dad die, and she was there when he passed. People aren’t seeing their loved ones pass because they can’t be in there. A lot of the time, these people are dying just with the nurses and the doctors, and if we really want to protect each other, not just physically but mentally, we have got to work together to stop this because there are just too many loved ones being lost and no one wants to see their loved one go through that, it’s just too sad.”

When it came time to the decision of getting vaccinated against covid-19, she said hesitancy was there.

“We didn’t know anybody other than my daughter and my parents at the time that has gotten vaccinated so we really weren’t sure what to expect...but we knew it was the best way to not just protect our own health, but protect the health of those who are immunocompromised, or older, or can’t get vaccinated yet, like our kiddos....we really have a focus on serving the community and we knew this was the best way we could do that.”

Amy is also the executive director of the Community Center of Hope Food Pantry. She has helped set up a few vaccine clinics in Mosinee for people to get vaccinated and ask questions.

“We have found that almost everybody that came to get vaccinated was reluctant...but the people who were administering the vaccine were so knowledgeable and they answered everybody’s questions and they didn’t care if it took 20 minutes, a half-hour, 40 minutes.”

The vaccination clinics are held at River Park in Mosinee. The next clinic is Sept. 14 from 2-6 p.m. There will be another one following that in three weeks on Oct. 5. Amy said even if you are going for your first dose on the 5th, they will help you find and set up another appointment somewhere else.

