Glass Nickel Pizza supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

Wausau Glass Nickel Pizza will donate up to $4000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Glass Nickel Pizza is giving back to the community September 4 by donating ten percent of their sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

It is part of a quarterly giving program the company follows to ensure the betterment of the communities it serves.

“It’s back-to-school time, kids and teenagers and such are a lot on our mind at that point so we just felt that for our fall donation day Big Brothers Big Sisters would be a good one to regularly pair up with,” said Wausau Glass Nickel owner Don Calhoun.

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches anyone 15 and up with younger kids who may need support in their lives socially or emotionally.  The ultimate goal is to ensure that the kids complete school successfully and graduate to go on to productive adult lives.

“The most successful matches we see the child’s social skills and confidence greatly increase and I can see that over time as I visit with the students each month; and by the end of the school year they are better with eye contact, they’re telling me about their own friendships,” said Enrollment and Match support specialist Megan Belanger.

