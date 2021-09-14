Former Brewers’ outfielder Ryan Braun retires from MLB

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Brewers’ outfielder and National League MVP Ryan Braun announced his retirement from the MLB on Tuesday.

Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I’ve decided to retire. While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude.



I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’.



“On May 2007, I took the field for the first time in a major league uniform. Today, more than 14 years later, I have decided to officially retire as an active player,” Braun said in a video posted to social media.

“To the fans, thank you for showing me and my family unconditional love and always making us feel like we truly belong to this community. Thank you for packing the ballpark night in and night out for 14 years. You make coming to the ballpark every day a joy and I cannot imagine a better experience than being a Brewer for life,” Braun added.

Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio also had some thoughts on Braun’s retirement.

“Ryan was the first player drafted after I took ownership of the Brewers, and I remember that day very well. Today, we reflect on the impact that Ryan had during his 14 seasons wearing the Brewers uniform. Ryan is our all-time franchise home run leader and one of the great clutch hitters in the game. We were fortunate to have a front row seat for many of these moments that defined some of the organization’s greatest achievements to date. We wish Ryan, his wife Larisa, and their family the very best, and look forward to continuing our friendship as they move into the next chapter of their lives,” Attansio said.

Braun says he will be in attendance for the Brewers’ final home game on Sept. 26 against the New York Mets.

Braun, who has not played since the end of the 2020 season, played all 14 seasons of his MLB career with the Brewers. He hit 352 home runs, had 1,154 runs RBI and hit for a career batting average of .296.

Braun was selected fifth overall in the first round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami. He came up with the Brewers in 2007, winning National League Rookie of the Year that year. He would go on to win the National League MVP in 2011 and become a six-time all-star. He led the Brewers to the postseason five times during his time in Milwaukee.

