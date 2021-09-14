Advertisement

Dunn County Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help after 4 found dead in cornfield

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County.
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape marks off County Highway VVV on Monday, September 13, 2021.(Jeff Ralph, WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation into the murders of four people.

Investigators said an SUV with four bodies was found around 2 p.m. in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County on Sunday.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims or their cause of death, but have said they have no tie to the area.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said that a second dark-colored SUV may have been involved. If you have information about a black SUV with Minnesota plates in northern Dunn County on Sunday afternoon, or any other information related to the case, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.

