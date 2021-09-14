COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: Cases, deaths on the rise

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 (2,088) were diagnosed in Wisconsin in the latest testing, but the state Department of Health Services. That caused the rolling, 7-day average to jump from 1,482 cases per day to 1,670 on Tuesday after it saw a decline over the weekend. However, as a percentage of people getting tested, the positivity rate is going down, with the 7-day average declining one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.6%. We’re still significantly above where health officials can consider the virus is being managed -- that’s a positivity rate below 3%.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll is rising, to an average 15 deaths per day, up from an average of 13 yesterday. Deaths were in double digits again Tuesday, with 12 more people added to the toll. These include deaths in Forest and Sheboygan counties. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,771 people in Wisconsin have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Another 153 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,056 COVID-19 patients statewide Monday, with 327 in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast counties were treating 105 patientS, with 33 in intensive care. Hospitals in the Fox Valley region are treating 75, with 13 in ICU. The DHS releases cumulative numbers; the WHA numbers take discharges and deaths into account with the daily admissions.

We should get a county-by-county update on the spread of the disease tomorrow or Thurday. Last week, the DHS reported virus activity was very high in 56 counties and high in the remaining 16 over the previous two weeks. However, the state saw no significant change in the number of new coronavirus cases from the start to the end of the two-week period. For a preview, it may be worth watching the wastewater surveillance which tests the water a community is flushing for the virus, and reports are updated more frequently. The latest report Tuesday showed a sustained increase in Clintonville and Marinette, while there was no significant change over the past two weeks in Appleton, Berlin, De Pere, the Fox River Pollution Control Center, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Peshtigo and Sheboygan.

Vaccinations

Green Lake County became the latest county in our area to get half of its population vaccinated, joining Brown, Calumet, Door, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties. To date, 46.7% of Green Lake County’s population has completed the vaccine series, which includes 60.1% of adults.

Statewide, 55.8% of the population received at least one shot, including 52.5% of Wisconsinites who are fully vaccinated. That’s 3,054,188 people who completed their vaccine series, including 2,873,354 adults, or 63.1% of the adult population.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 44.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/38.5% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 50.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/45.3% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 50.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/45.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 54.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 62.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 63.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 72.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/69.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

Later this week, we expect the DHS to report how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths in August involved people who were fully vaccinated compared to those who hadn’t completed their vaccinations or never got a vaccine. The DHS says it plans to release these comparisons by the 15th day of each month moving forward. In July, the rate was 369.2 cases, 18.2 hospitalizations, and 1.1 deaths for every 100,000 people who weren’t fully vaccinated, and 125.4 cases, 4.9 hospitalizations, and 0.1 deaths for every 100,000 people who were at least two weeks past finishing their vaccine series.

A CDC study of 13 states from April to mid-July found the unvaccinated were 4 1/2 times more likely to get infected, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die compared to people who are vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 56.5% (+0.1) 53.2% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 50.6% (+0.0) 47.9% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 45.5% (+0.0) 42.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 70.7% (+0.0) 67.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 48.6% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 45.7% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.3% (+0.1) 44.7% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 50.0% (+0.1) 46.7% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.9% (+0.1) 43.4% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53,0% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 46.4% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 65.8% (+0.3) 58.5% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.1% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56.2% (+0.1) 53.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.8% (+0.0) 39.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.3% (+0.1) 51.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 48.8% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.8% (+0.0) 37.7% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.9% (+0.0) 50.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 258,866 (54.6%) (+0.1) 244,427 (51.5%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 287,716 (52.3%) (+0.0) 270,950 (49.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,247,083 (55.8%) (+0.1) 3,054,188 (52.5%) (+0.1)

Vaccination clinics

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living announced they’re holding free vaccination clinics at NWTC. No appointment is necessary for the clinic, and anyone who is at least 12 years old is eligible for the vaccine. The last clinic is tomorrow, September 14, from 1 to 4 P.M. If you’d like to attend the clinic, but need help with transportation, you’re asked to call 920-490-0500.

Testing sites

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available again at Sunnyview Expo Center. The Winnebago County Health Department says the site is open weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

However, the Winnebago County Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon that this week’s Walk-In Wednesday vaccine clinic normally held at Sunnyview will be relocated to the Coughlin Center for this week. The hours will remain the same, with vaccines being offered from 1-6 p.m. The Coughlin Center can be found across the street from the Sunnyview Expo Center.

ThedaCare also announced its mobile COVID-19 testing schedule in the Fox Valley this week. Appointments are required through doineedacovid19test.com. You do not have to be a ThedaCare patient. All of the sites offer rapid testing, with results usually back in 15 minutes, and PCR testing, which most results in 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesday: Sept. 15, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd. (rapid testing offered until 4:30 P.M.)

Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US-10, Menasha (rapid testing offered until 4:30 P.M.)

Friday, Sept. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton (rapid testing offered until 4:30 P.M.)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 34,839 cases (+202) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,358 cases (+18) (52 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,557 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,055 cases (+28) (185 deaths)

Door – 2,906 cases (+14) (31 deaths)

Florence - 472 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 14,022 cases (+55) (138 deaths)

Forest - 1,145 cases (+12) (25 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,189 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,883 cases (+11) (24 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,104 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,555 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,311 cases (+10) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,366 cases (+16) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,569 cases (+15) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,035 cases (43 deaths)

Menominee – 849 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,024 cases (+25) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,506 cases (+38) (231 deaths)

Shawano – 5,176 cases (+19) (74 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,177 cases (+95) (155 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 5,477 cases (+10) (132 deaths)

Waushara – 2,430 cases (+8) (39 deaths)

Winnebago – 20,243 cases (+65) (212 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Due to the Labor Day holiday, Michigan’s numbers were not updated today.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.