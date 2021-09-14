Advertisement

Christmas tree shortage to affect wholesale buyers

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas tree farms in central Wisconsin may not have enough trees to go around this holiday season. That will particularly affect those that are looking to buy in bulk.

The shortage comes from the influx of buyers many farm owners saw throughout the pandemic last year, according to Country Mission Farm Owner Regan Pourchot.

“With COVID and everything going on, coming back to the family traditions,” Pourchot explained, “And people wanting to start earlier, last year, we saw them going more quickly and we’ve experienced a big demand for trees.”

According to Pourchot, many families began their holiday season earlier than normal last year.

Another contributing factor is the amount of trees still in the growing phase.

“Frasers, Balsams and Fraser X are the most popular trees,” Pourchot explained. “They take about 10-12 years really to reach maturity.”

Experts believe most farmers who planted new trees a decade ago did not plant enough.

“There was kind of an over supply of trees at that time and some people said, ‘ah, I’m not going to plant that many again,’” said Central Wisconsin Evergreens Field Manager, Dean Lemke.

Lemke and Pourchot both agreed families looking to buy single, choose and cut trees should not be affected this year. But wholesale customers are already scrambling as the holiday season approaches.

“Unlike any other years, I can’t remember a year where we’ve had so many calls from wholesalers wanting to buy trees from us,” Pourchot said.

When it comes to when to buy a tree, Pourchot said buyers should consider the health of the tree while its in the care of the customer.

“Trees naturally will dry out if you put them up too early,” Pourchot explained. “I encourage people to wait until Thanksgiving. You won’t have problems finding a tree and I think you’ll have a great start to the season.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identifies quadruple homicide victims
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show

Latest News

Financial experts say retirement planning is critical so you don't have to rely on Social...
Financial experts say retirement planning is critical so you don't have to rely on Social Security
Apple urges users to update devices due to potential spyware
Apple urges users to update devices due to potential spyware
Sunday High Temps
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns on Wednesday
Shortage of Christmas trees could impact wholesale buyers
Shortage of Christmas trees could impact wholesale buyers