Advertisement

Aspirus finalizes acquistion of Ascension Wisconsin facilities and patients

Aspirus held a welcoming ceremony on Sept. 13.
Aspirus held a welcoming ceremony on Sept. 13.(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health celebrated its purchase of Ascension Wisconsin health care with a welcoming ceremony at St. Michael’s Hospital on Monday.

The Wausau-based health system, Aspirus, bought Ascension Wisconsin in early August. The purchase includes seven hospitals, 21 clinics, and almost 3,000 employees that transitioned from Ascension Wisconsin to Aspirus Health.

“The transfer to care within Aspirus should be seamless. Aspirus is accepting insurance from all of the previous companies that Ascension accepted insurance from. The providers remain the same, the care providers remain the same. Nurses, staff, etc. So we just look forward to enhancing services across the system,” said Jessie Tischer, vice president of regional marketing.

Facility and community leaders ended the event with a tree planting ceremony in front of St. Michael’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her...
NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV
Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show
Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash

Latest News

A second stimulus package could mean another round of Economic Impact Payments for Americans.
Census: Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash
UW-Stevens Point ranked among top Midwest public universities
ROBERT OLSON
Plea deal likely for man accused of dumping missing woman’s body in Adams County
Glass Nickel Pizza Donating
Glass Nickel Pizza Donating