Advertisement

US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Biden administration says it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said Monday that companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

The government says the money will protect up to 22,500 jobs.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel that reduced demand for new planes.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Cold front overnight will produce a few strong storms
First Alert Weather: Cool & comfortable Monday before some strong storms overnight
A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers...
Local bar doubles in staff to prepare for Packers game
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Packers blown out by Saints 38-3

Latest News

Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show
Care Homes Meeting Patients' Needs
Care Homes Meeting Patients' Needs
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, students arrive with their guardians for in-person...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
COVID-19 vaccine for children may be ready by October, experts say
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain