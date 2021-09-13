SLENDER MAN CASE: Anissa Weier to be released from Winnebago County Mental Health Institute Monday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the women convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case will be released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute Monday.

Anissa Weier, 19, was granted conditional release Friday by a judge in Waukesha County.

“I’m satisfied it’s reasonable. It provides good protections as far as the community is concerned. It also provides a good plan for rehabilitation for Miss Weier, so I will approve the [conditional release] plan,” said Hon. Michael Bohren during the hearing.

No time was given for Weier’s release Monday. Weier will be set free seven years after the attack that nearly killed one of her friends.

“She was already aware from her conversations with her supervisory team what was going to be expected of her and she’s looking forward to moving on to a productive life,” said Weier attorney Maura McMahon.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were 12 when they lured friend Payton Leutner into some woods near Waukesha with the intent to kill her. It happened during a sleepover party for Geyser’s birthday in 2014. Payton, then 12, was stabbed 19 times and left for dead. She crawled out of the woods and survived. The story grabbed international headlines when it was revealed the motive for the attack was to court favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man.

Anissa Weier was found “Guilty but Not Guilty Due to Mental Disease/Defect” for a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide and sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Department of Health Services. She’s been serving her sentence since 2017. Weier petitioned for conditional release.

Morgan Geyser was found “Guilty but Not Guilty Due to Mental Disease or Defect” and ordered to a state mental health facility for no more than 40 years. During sentencing, a psychologist testified that Geyser has a high IQ, but also suffers from schizophrenia that could last through her lifetime.

