Schofield man to compete on FOX show

Kobe Vang
Kobe Vang(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Wis. (WSAW) - A Schofield man is one of 20 contestants to appear on FOX’s new musical competition show.

‘Alter Ego’ premieres on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on FOX WZAW-TV. The show gives singers who don’t fit the traditional mold become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar alter ego to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology.

Kobe Vang, 23, is from Schofield. His alter ego is Kai.

