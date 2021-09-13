Rodgers and the Packers’ offense falters against the Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions, the team rushed for just 43 yards and Aaron Rodgers was pulled for Jordan Love at the end of the game as the Packers’ offense looked abysmal in the season opener.

“They beat us. They played way better than us. We played bad. I played bad,” Rodgers said.

The offense looked out of sorts from the beginning. Rodgers’ was 15/28 with no touchdowns in a season opener for the first time in his career.

“We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field with whatever they had and that obviously wasn’t the case,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers threw two interceptions for the first time since week six last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His first one came inside the red zone with the Packers threatening to cut a 14-point deficit in half.

“Wish I would’ve thrown that away or thrown it to Jonesy. Because obviously, that changed the game,” Rodgers said.

“Could’ve been different. We get some points there on the board. Gives us a little confidence bit of confidence, especially the defense going back on the field,” Aaron Jones said.

But what both Rodgers and Matt LaFleur wish they would’ve done is run the ball more.

“When a team is going to play that much, we got to run the ball. We didn’t run that effectively,” Rodger said.

“We didn’t attempt to run it as much. That’s my fault, ultimately, as the play-caller,” Lafleur said.

But as disappointing as the loss is, Rodgers says the team will look at the tape and move on like they’ve done with difficult losses before.

“This is a good kick in the ‘you know where’ that will hopefully get us going in the right direction going back home and playing a division opponent next week,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.