Packers defense non-existent in loss to Saints

JACKSONVILLE (WSAW) -The Packers offensive struggles in their blowout loss to the Saints was a surprise, given how good that unit was throughout 2020. The defense was every bit as bad in the opener though, giving up 38 points and five touchdown passes to new Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

“Yeah I am disappointed, I am,” said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “You know it just wasn’t good enough today, it wasn’t. Just period, by everybody.”

“Obviously you see the score, there’s a lot that went wrong,” Green Bay safety Adrian Amos said. “A lot that we can correct, and a lot of easy things to correct.”

One huge factor early was time of possession. The Saints controlled the ball for nearly 22 minutes in the first half, a product of the Packers not being able to come up with key stops on third and fourth down.

“You know we can’t get off the field on third down, or we letting the quarterback scramble for first downs and they’re sustaining their drives. You know any defense is going get tired if you’re out there,” said Clark.

After an offseason where the Packers hired Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator to replace Mike Pettine, his first game leading that side of the ball was a disaster. The players have faith the new system will be successful.

Amos said: “One game is not going to change my opinion on the play-caller or the defense or anything like that.”

But after an opening game where they were gashed, gut check time in that room has arrived very quickly.

“We got you know good character guys in our room,” Clark said. “Guys that’s going to go back to work and come back with the right mentality, and that’s what we got to do.”

“The message really is to not let one game beat us twice,” Amos explained. “Not hang our head around this, keep our confidence high. But at the same time, we got to know what work we’ve got to get done.”

