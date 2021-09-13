Advertisement

Packers defense non-existent in loss to Saints

Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE (WSAW) -The Packers offensive struggles in their blowout loss to the Saints was a surprise, given how good that unit was throughout 2020. The defense was every bit as bad in the opener though, giving up 38 points and five touchdown passes to new Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

“Yeah I am disappointed, I am,” said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “You know it just wasn’t good enough today, it wasn’t. Just period, by everybody.”

“Obviously you see the score, there’s a lot that went wrong,” Green Bay safety Adrian Amos said. “A lot that we can correct, and a lot of easy things to correct.”

One huge factor early was time of possession. The Saints controlled the ball for nearly 22 minutes in the first half, a product of the Packers not being able to come up with key stops on third and fourth down.

“You know we can’t get off the field on third down, or we letting the quarterback scramble for first downs and they’re sustaining their drives. You know any defense is going get tired if you’re out there,” said Clark.

After an offseason where the Packers hired Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator to replace Mike Pettine, his first game leading that side of the ball was a disaster. The players have faith the new system will be successful.

Amos said: “One game is not going to change my opinion on the play-caller or the defense or anything like that.”

But after an opening game where they were gashed, gut check time in that room has arrived very quickly.

“We got you know good character guys in our room,” Clark said. “Guys that’s going to go back to work and come back with the right mentality, and that’s what we got to do.”

“The message really is to not let one game beat us twice,” Amos explained. “Not hang our head around this, keep our confidence high. But at the same time, we got to know what work we’ve got to get done.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine
Stefen King will run in the Superior 100 Mile Trail Race in Minnesota this weekend
Wausau area man who lost 100 pounds running in 100-mile race
9/11 20th Anniversary
Numerous communities to hold ceremonies, memorial events on 9/11 20th Anniversary
Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off the ball during the second half of...
Rodgers and the Packers’ offense falters against the Saints
A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers...
Local bar doubles in staff to prepare for Packers game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Packers blown out by Saints 38-3
The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Packers trail Saints 17-3 at halftime