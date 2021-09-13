Nursing homes work to keep residents engaged during enhanced precautions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the recent increase in COVID-19 infections across the country, nursing homes are re-instating stricter precautionary measures to keep their residents safe. Of course that poses the difficulty of keeping them simultaneously engaged when they can no longer see their families or even fellow residents in person.

“That’s an ongoing issue, being off and on enhanced precautions. So we do allow compassionate care visits. if we do see a resident is declining socially or if they have another decline that we see, we allow compassionate care visits so the family can come in and see them,” said Mount View Life Enrichment Supervisor Melissa Stockwell.

The staff at Mount View in Wausau do everything they can to make sure their residents don’t get lonely. That includes one-on-one visits, games and puzzles and afternoon snack carts. But they say the families need to make the effort to keep in touch as well.

“Just stay as connected as you can. Set up virtual visits, make phone calls. Maybe it might be a window visit. At times we’ve been able to do that,” Stockwell said.

