NewsChannel 7′s Heather Foster is leaving WSAW-TV

Heather Foster announced on September 13, 2021 she is leaving WSAW-TV to spend time with her family.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heather Foster announced on Monday she is saying goodbye to the anchor desk, the NewsChannel 7 family, and all of our loyal viewers.

Heather has decided to stay home and raise her infant daughter. She and her husband will remain in the Wausau area to raise their family.

“I started my career in Texas and am hanging up my anchor mic here in Wisconsin. It’s been an incredible journey and I have truly loved my job,” said NewsChannel 7 Anchor Heather Foster.”

“Thank you for being part of my news family. My new job involves lots of late nights, diaper changing, and bottle washing!”

Heather worked remotely for the final few weeks of her pregnancy before starting her maternity leave. She delivered a healthy baby girl, Annie, in June.

She started at WSAW in April 2015. Before arriving in Wausau, she spent nearly six years at our Gray station KXII in north Texas.

We thank her for her years of service at NewsChannel 7 and Gray Television and wish her the best as she begins this next chapter in her life.

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 4:00, 5:00, and 6:00 p.m. on September 13 for one last message from Heather as she signs off from WSAW.

