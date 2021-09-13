Advertisement

New machine enhances woodworks classes at Wausau schools

New machine enhances woodworks classes within Wausau School District
New machine enhances woodworks classes within Wausau School District
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West High school is taking its new wood trimming machine for a spin amid a new school year.

The Woodmizer was a donation from one of the school’s alumni members, according to Career and Technical Education Coordinator Jon Winter.

Winter said the machine finally allows the school district to take advantage of the partnership between the district and the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Department.

“Andy Sims is a forester here in town for the City of Wausau Parks Department,” Winter explained. “And he’s been able to access a lot of the fallen timber from the storms in the past. The City of Wausau is helping support this, as well as our Wausau School District school forest.”

Wausau West and East High students who attend their schools woodworks classes will now learn various techniques and information about transforming log to lumber.

“We’re planning to teach students a little bit about wood production and the process in which lumber comes from,” Winter said. “And the students will be able to use that lumber in our woods program, as well as in our building trades and advanced manufacturing classroom.”

The new Woodmizer machine helps make that process smoother, according to Winter.

“What it does is it hydraulically lifts the logs up into the machine and then we can piece by piece into whatever lumber we’re looking to use… whether it be a 2x4 or 2x6,” Winter explained.

So far the county’s parks department has donated fallen trees from the various storms we saw across the county this summer.

Winter said he is excited to see how the students transform them.

“There are a lot of different projects, a lot of different hands-on projects,” Winter explained. “Sometimes the students will design their own, whether it be a bed stand, a coffee table, or something like that. There are a lot of different possibilities.”

