Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The 43-year-old man accused of hiding the death of a man that overdosed will spend four years in prison.

Brian Kienast, 28, was reported missing from Adams County in November 2017. His body was in a closet of a hotel on April 19, 2018. It was believed he died the week of Thanksgiving. Investigators said the position of the body was not natural, indicating Kienast had been placed in the closet.

Daniel Allen was initially charged with hiding a corpse. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of delivering heroin during a plea deal Monday morning.

Allen’s criminal complaint states a person close to the situation told investigators Allen had been watching the news waiting for Kienast’s body to be discovered and was surprised when it wasn’t immediately found.

He will also spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.