Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid for governor

Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million from individuals in the days after she launched her campaign for governor on Thursday.

The Republican Kleefisch announced the fundraising totals on Monday. That is on top of the $190,000 she had in her campaign account at the end of June.

Several other Republicans are considering getting into the race for governor, but have yet to announce. Those include longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, state Rep. John Macco and former Marine Kevin Nicholson. Nicholson is also considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers reported raising $5 million the first six months of the year.

