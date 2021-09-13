LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden makes stop in Wisconsin, visits Milwaukee elementary school

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Jill Biden stopped at a Milwaukee elementary school on Wednesday morning. The First Lady visited Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School and highlighted the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.