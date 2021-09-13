Advertisement

LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden makes stop in Wisconsin, visits Milwaukee elementary school

First Lady Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the safe return to in person...
First Lady Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the safe return to in person learning at a Milwaukee elementary school.(WDJT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Jill Biden stopped at a Milwaukee elementary school on Wednesday morning. The First Lady visited Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School and highlighted the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

