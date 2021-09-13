First Lady Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee on Monday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Jill Biden will make a stop at a Milwaukee elementary school on Monday morning. The First Lady will visit Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School and highlight the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

She’s scheduled to land in Milwaukee at 10:15 a.m. She’s expected to arrive at the school at 11 a.m.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

