Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee on Monday

Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Jill Biden will make a stop at a Milwaukee elementary school on Monday morning. The First Lady will visit Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School and highlight the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

She’s scheduled to land in Milwaukee at 10:15 a.m. She’s expected to arrive at the school at 11 a.m.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Cold front overnight will produce a few strong storms
First Alert Weather: Cool & comfortable Monday before some strong storms overnight
A crowd starts to form at Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield, WI. Sunday afternoon for the Packers...
Local bar doubles in staff to prepare for Packers game
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Packers blown out by Saints 38-3

Latest News

Man accused of hiding body in hotel closet gets 4 years prison
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured
Kobe Vang
Schofield man to compete on FOX show
Care Homes Meeting Patients' Needs
Care Homes Meeting Patients' Needs