Company recalls 3,768 pounds of empanadas that weren’t inspected

USDA logo
USDA logo(WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of almost 3,800 pounds of beef and chicken empanadas after receiving a tip that the empanadas weren’t inspected and had a false USDA mark of inspection.

The recall affects “SAS Food Empanadas de Pollo Chicken Patties” and “SAS Food Empanadas de Carne Beef Patties” sold in one-pound containers, either a zip-lock bag or a clear, plastic container since January 1, 2020, through last Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The products have a USDA mark of inspection bearing the establishment number 38548. However, the FSIS says the company has no affiliation with Establishment 38548. The FSIS received an anonymous tip and investigated.

SAS Foods Enterprises, based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, shipped the empanadas to retail consignees in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Ohio.

If you have this product in your freezer, throw it out or return it to the store.

The USDA says there are no confirmed reports of anyone having an adverse reaction after eating the empanadas, but it considers this a Class I recall with a high health risk.

