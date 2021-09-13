Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The driver of a car was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning near Edgar. The crash happened on Soda Creek Road near Hazel Grouse Lane in the town of Cassel around 7:25 a.m.

Seventeen students were on board at the time of the crash. None of the students were injured. A second bus arrived at the location to transport the students to school.

The bus was from the Marathon School District.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

