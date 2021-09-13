Advertisement

Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured

School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.
School bus and car involved in crash Monday near Edgar.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The driver of a car was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning near Edgar. The crash happened on Soda Creek Road near Hazel Grouse Lane in the town of Cassel around 7:25 a.m.

Seventeen students were on board at the time of the crash. None of the students were injured. A second bus arrived at the location to transport the students to school.

The bus was from the Marathon School District.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

